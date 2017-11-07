Results for North Myrtle Beach election for mayor and council

Mayor Marilyn Hatley won a fourth term in office here during Tuesday’s election with 75 percent of the vote over challenger Chris Paino, who garnered 25 percent.
In the race for the Windy Hill Ward, Councilwoman Nikki J. Fontana captured 53 percent of the vote to beat back challenger William “Bill” Griste with 47 percent.
For the at-large race, Councilman Bob Cavanaugh was reelected with 65 percent of the vote while challengers Paul Rudolph had 26 percent and Edward Ramey carried nine percent.
Ocean Drive Ward Councilman Terry W. White ran unopposed, but still captured 2,894 votes.
After the votes were counted, Hatley thanked Paino for running a clean and respectful campaign.
“It’s an honor for me to serve as mayor of North Myrtle Beach, and tomorrow, we’re going to roll up our sleeves and get back to work and keep the city moving forward,” Hatley said.
Tipping her hat to an announcement that will be forthcoming, Hatley said she has been working with a group of investors to create a new sports tourism complex.
“We are very close to putting it all together, and if it happens, then it’s going to be one of the greatest things for North Myrtle Beach,” Hatley said.
The campaign between Fontana and Griste heated up in the final weeks over whether the candidates supported a one-percent sales tax to promote tourism in North Myrtle Beach. Fontana did not support it as a councilwoman and pledged to oppose it in the future. Griste also said he would have opposed it if elected.
“I stayed positive,” Fontana said after the results were announced.
“I’m a positive person, and I knew God would take control and I just let him drive,” Fontana said.
Fontana has served on the city council since 2014.
Cavanaugh, who was first elected in 2001, easily beat back his two challengers.
