Polls close at 7 p.m. and we will begin reporting results as they come in.

Myrtle Beach election officials are releasing the election results in the city’s Law Enforcement Center as they come in from the precincts. We are updating our vote totals live from the Law Enforcement Center as soon as they are posted.

Results from the elections in North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Atlantic Beach and Aynor will be reported on myrtlebeachonline.com as soon as they are available.