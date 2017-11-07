These restaurants voted the best at the Taste of Georgetown food festival

Alfresco Bistro won the 8th annual Taste of Georgetown food festival Saturday “by a landslide” with its special serving of chicken osso bucco, organizers said in a statement.
The award is based on taste, creativity and presentation, and was judged in a survey by those attending the event.
The five top rated restaurants receiving votes for “top choice” in alphabetical order were Alfresco Georgetown Bistro, Harborside Seafood/Italian, Luna Mexican Bar & Grill, Rollin’ Local and Rustic Table.
The event is a fundraiser for the Family Justice Center, a nonprofit organization that aids victims of domestic violence in Georgetown and Horry Counties.
About 3,000 people attended the event this year, sampling food from 19 participating restaurants and Bethel AME Church. In addition, participants enjoyed music from three bands spread out along Front Street, including Jessie Wilson Jr. and Friends, Mike Thompson/Dale Baker and Tom Cowieson.
The event raised more than $46,000 to help support the free, confidential and comprehensive services provided by the Family Justice Center.
