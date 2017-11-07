Myrtle Beach listed as one of the top places in the nation for holiday shopping

If you live in Myrtle Beach and are already doing some Christmas shopping, it turns out you’re in one of the best places to holiday shop in America.
Myrtle Beach was recently listed by travel company Expedia as one of the best American towns for holiday shopping this year.
Expedia’s analysis was made after monitoring over three million social media posts and focused on conversations relating to local shops and holiday markets. After, Expedia found the 25 “most buzz-worthy” towns for holiday shopping.
“The holidays don’t stop just because you have a front-row view of ocean waves lapping on the shoreline,” Expedia’s article states. “In fact, Myrtle Beach hosts some of the best places to go Christmas shopping this winter season.”
Several events during the holiday season in Myrtle Beach were listed in the article.
“Begin by making the rounds at the Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolinas, and check out the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival, a Victorian holiday marketplace that takes inspiration from everyone’s favorite, A Christmas Carol,” the article says. “Next up, head to the Holiday Bazaar at The Market Commons, which will have seasonal vendors luring you to their enticing stands every Saturday until December 16. Meanwhile, wintery events pop up all over the beach town, from the Lighting of the Menorah at Valor Park to the Intracoastal Christmas Regatta.”
To see the other towns that made the list, click here.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
