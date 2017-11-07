Courtesy of Ken Jones
Local

Man finds dead bobcat in Carolina Forest area

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 07, 2017 10:31 AM

A man stumbled upon out-of-the-ordinary road kill in the Carolina Forest area — a bobcat.

Ken Jones, of Myrtle Beach, told The Sun News he was driving on River Oaks Drive heading towards Highway 501 when he saw a dead bobcat on the side of the road Sunday morning.

Jones said it was in front of the Waterway Palms subdivision, and that it had appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

“I felt bad for it because I love animals,” Jones said. “Especially wild animals. They are interesting.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are usually found in heavily forested areas.

“They are found throughout South Carolina, being most abundant in the Coastal Plain, but apparently increasing in the Piedmont,” SCDNR says.

Bobcat sightings are generally uncommon in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Russell Cavender, aka “The Snake Chaser.”

“It’s very rare to get a call like that around here,” Cavender explained. “I maybe get four or five calls about bobcats every year. That doesn’t mean they’re not there though.”

Cavender said the calls he generally gets regarding bobcat sightings are from people who live outside of the City of Myrtle Beach limits.

He said there is “nothing to be concerned about” if you do see a bobcat because they are very shy and scared of people.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

