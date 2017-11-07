Missing Horry County 11 year old found

This story has been updated. She has been found.
Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl after she went missing early Tuesday morning, according to Horry County police.
Emily McLemore stands about 5-foot-1 inches tall, accoring to police, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen around 5 a.m. wearing a grey and white sweatshirt with black jeans, a tweet from HCPD says.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-5350.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
