Missing Horry County 11 year old found

By Michaela Broyles

November 07, 2017 8:30 AM

This story has been updated. She has been found.

Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl after she went missing early Tuesday morning, according to Horry County police.

Emily McLemore stands about 5-foot-1 inches tall, accoring to police, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen around 5 a.m. wearing a grey and white sweatshirt with black jeans, a tweet from HCPD says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-5350.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

