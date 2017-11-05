Contruction of a new intersection along Grissom Parkway near Broadway at the Beach.
Contruction of a new intersection along Grissom Parkway near Broadway at the Beach. Myrtle Beach City Government
Contruction of a new intersection along Grissom Parkway near Broadway at the Beach. Myrtle Beach City Government

Local

New intersection coming to Grissom Parkway near Broadway at the Beach

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 05, 2017 10:28 AM

A new intersection is going in near Broadway at the Beach, between Oak Street and Grissom Parkway.

A Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach City Government says that the new four-lane road will provide more access to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

“A traffic signal will be installed where Burroughs & Chapin Boulevard connects with Grissom Parkway, creating the new intersection,” the post reads.

The project is expected to be complete by March.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

    Property owners complain that drugs, prostitution, and vagrancy are a constant issues on Third Avenue South, one of Myrtle Beach's main corridors.

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor
Students in the graveyard 1:23

Students in the graveyard
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

View More Video