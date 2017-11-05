New intersection coming to Grissom Parkway near Broadway at the Beach

A new intersection is going in near Broadway at the Beach, between Oak Street and Grissom Parkway.
A Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach City Government says that the new four-lane road will provide more access to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“A traffic signal will be installed where Burroughs & Chapin Boulevard connects with Grissom Parkway, creating the new intersection,” the post reads.
The project is expected to be complete by March.
