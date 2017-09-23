How someone else’s facial hair is benefiting local veterans

In this case, size doesn’t matter.
But it can help.
Donned in costumes, full-length beards and styled mustaches, both men and women gathered to compete in the fourth annual Beard and Mustache Competition at Rockin’ Hard Saloon on Saturday night, where they had the chance of winning a free beer.
“A bunch of beers, a bunch of mustaches, smiling faces, a lot of handshakes, a lot of hugs, that’s about it,” Brandon Leigh Collins, one of the coordinators of the event, said.
But the competition is more than just a good time.
For the second consecutive year, funds from registration and raffles are going toward the Combat Veteran’s Motorcycle Association Myrtle Beach branch, a group that focuses on raising money for veterans.
“Every year they choose a charity to give the proceeds of the competition to,” Julius “Jewels” Strickland, executive officer of the association, said. “They approached us and it seemed like an easy fit, motorcycle guys and beards. It was a tremendously great time last year. They raised about $2,500 and wrote us a check for it at the end of the competition. It’s a great time, it’s good, clean, family fun.”
And for most attendees, the event is more about meeting new people, showing off their beards and raising money for charity than it is about competiting.
“I enjoy it,” Leon Todd of Myrtle Beach said. “It’s fun, you meet a lot of great people and everything we go to, every benefit is for a good cause.
“My grandaughter’s the reason I have a beard. She asked me three years ago to grow a beard for her and now she won’t let me cut it off.”
Traveling across the country to compete, many veterans and their families attended the event to support a cause that hit close to home.
“I’m a veteran so I like what they’re supporting so it works for me both ways,” Greg Dheel of Charlotte, N.C., said.
For others, it’s about celebrating their membership in the South Carolina Beard Club.
“Some of these guys are real serious about their facial hair,” Bill Best, president of the club, said.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
