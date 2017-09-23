Motorcyclist killed Friday night identified

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday night in Myrtle Beach has been identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Michael Watters, 26, of Conway, was killed during the crash, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The deadly crash happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday night on Robert Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Road and involved only the motorcycle, according to a release from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash.
