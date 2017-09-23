Women discuss addiction at Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center

Women at the Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center, who asked that their identities be kept confidential, sit in a group talking about the impact that addictions have had on their lives. Friday, September 21, 2017.
photos by JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A "coping tree" on the wall of the Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center, is decorated with suggestions to help deal with drug addictions. Friday, September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Two month chips for sobriety line the top of a dresser in one of the rooms at the Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center. Friday, September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
A woman in recovery from drug abuse twirls a bracelet with inspirational words during a discussion at Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center. Friday, September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Ryedenna Simon-McQueen, Program Coordinator at the Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center talks in her office about the success of the program. Friday, September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Ryedenna Simon-McQueen, Program Coordinator at the Shoreline Behavioral Health Women's Recovery Center, gives a tour of the living quarters in the Conway facility. Friday, September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com