Suspect identified after Thursday night shooting

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 22, 2017 4:59 PM

Lynda Kaye Ogle, of Myrtle Beach, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police responded to a shooting at a residence on 12th Avenue South Thursday night, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, public information officer with the department.

Crosby said that the investigation shows that it was a domestic-related incident.

On scene, officers found one male victim who was transported to the hospital for injuries. It is unclear at this time if the injuries are life threatening.

Police were able to apprehend one suspect after a brief investigation.

Crosby said that the identity of the suspect will be released once they are booked.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

