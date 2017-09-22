Coroner: Man shot in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted wound

An investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week has determined that the fatal injury to Howard Burton Hughes, 56, of the Myrtle Beach area was self-inflicted, according to a release from Michelle McSpadden, Horry County deputy coroner.

Hughes died from a gunshot wound in the early hours of Sept. 15, McSpadden said.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Spivey Park and Collins Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious person, Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said.

Crosby said that as police confronted Hughes they noticed that he was armed. While they interacted with him, police say that he pointed the weapon toward authorities when police feared for their lives and fired at the man, Crosby said.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative duties pending the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the South Carolina law Enforcement Division.

The shooting acted as the second officer-involved shooting in September. On Sept. 3, Jarvis Hayes, 31, of Greensboro, N.C., was injured after police fired at him after officers said he backed his vehicle toward them, stricking on officer. The incident took place in the area of 21st Avenue South and South Ocean Blvd.

Hayes died in the hospital on Sept. 8 from his injuries.