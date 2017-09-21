Police respond to shooting in Myrtle Beach, one sent to hospital

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting at a residence on 12th Ave. South Thursday night, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, public information officer with the department.
On scene officers found one male victim, and after a brief investigation apprehended one suspect.
The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries. It is unclear at this time if the injuries are life threatening.
Crosby said that the identity of the suspect will be released once they are booked.
Officers responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
