Officials respond to structure fire at Georgetown County church

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 21, 2017 8:55 PM

Officials are responding to a structure fire at the Cumberland AME church in Georgetown County, according to a tweet from the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

Chief Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire said that the fire started in the steeple. Crews are still working to put the fire out.

“I am not aware if anybody was inside at the time,” Hucks said.

Crews assisting at the fire include the Georgetown City Fire Department, Midway Fire Department and Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

The church is located at 7650 Pennyroyal Road.

Georgetown County Fire received the initial call at 7:30 p.m.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

