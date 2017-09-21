Fourth ALDI location set to open along the Grand Strand

Another ALDI location is getting ready to open, marking the fourth location along the Grand Strand.
The store, located at 2904 Church Street in Conway is set to open on Sept. 28, according to a release from the company. To celebrate, a grand opening will take place at 8:25 a.m. starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
After that, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket that contains an ALDI gift card. Those attending the opening will have a chance to tour the store, sample ALDI brand products and enter into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
This location marks the second ALDI’s in Conway. The store, located at 101 Wild Wing Blvd. opened on August 24.
The first Grand Strand ALDI opened in March in North Myrtle Beach. The second, located in Surfside Beach, opened the following month.
The newest location is part of ALDI’s plan to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
