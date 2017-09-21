Officials: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant in connection to an 11-month-old baby who has been missing since July, according to a release from Lt. Joey Crosby, public information officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Investigators served the warrant at a home along 3rd Ave. South. According to the release, police do believe that foul play is involved in the investigation, and that suspects have been identified.
Crosby said that the public is not in danger at this time.
Due to the status of the investigation, further information has not yet been provided.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victim’s unit is assisting in the investigation.
