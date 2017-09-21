Officials: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

More Videos 0:46 Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night Pause 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 1:46 Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses 1:10 Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States 2:37 Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 2:15 Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby Myrtle Beach police suspect foul play after an 11-month-old baby disappeared in July. Myrtle Beach police suspect foul play after an 11-month-old baby disappeared in July. Myrtle Beach Police Department

Myrtle Beach police suspect foul play after an 11-month-old baby disappeared in July. Myrtle Beach Police Department