Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night

Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses

Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States

Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell

Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference

Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships

Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships

Columbia shooting police briefing

Columbia shooting police briefing

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals

Officials: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 21, 2017 7:19 PM

Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant in connection to an 11-month-old baby who has been missing since July, according to a release from Lt. Joey Crosby, public information officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Investigators served the warrant at a home along 3rd Ave. South. According to the release, police do believe that foul play is involved in the investigation, and that suspects have been identified.

Crosby said that the public is not in danger at this time.

Due to the status of the investigation, further information has not yet been provided.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victim’s unit is assisting in the investigation.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

