Myrtle Beach robbery suspect caught in Va., allegedly involved in officer shooting

A Myrtle Beach robbery suspect has been arrested in Virginia after she was involved in a shooting incident with a Virginia State Trooper, according to a release from Joey Crosby, public information officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Karisa Shyanne Daniels, 23, of Durham, N.C., is being held in Virginia on the charges of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the release states.

On Tuesday, the Virginia State Trooper stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling on Chippenham Parkway in Henrico, Va. for traveling 87 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to a Facebook post from the Virginia State Police. The vehicle was driven by Daniels.

When the trooper turned on his lights, the Corolla pulled over, but quickly sped away as the trooper approached the vehicle, initiating a pursuit.

Daniels traveled toward Parham Road and turned onto September Drive into a neighborhood, the post states. Daniels then encountered a cul-de-sac where she attempted to turn around. The officer pulled his vehicle in front of the vehicle to stop it.

The officer approached the vehicle on foot when Daniels got out of her vehicle and shot the officer in the arm, fleeing on foot.

Henrico County Police then responded to the scene where an officer applied a tourniquet to the trooper until EMS arrived on scene, the post states. The officer was transported to the VCU Medical Center for the non-life threatening wound.

During this time Daniels entered a residence, the post states, but left on foot where she was found by an officer around midnight.

She was arrested without incident.

Daniels was involved in the robbery of Romer’s Pizza, located at 3401 Kings Highway and the robbery at the Ocean Dunes Resort, located at 75th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.

On Sept. 4, Myrtle Beach police responded to Romer’s Pizza for an armed robbery call, according to a police report.

Officers on scene said that a victim was getting ready to close the store when Daniels entered, acting like she was going to order something. The victim informed Daniels that he was getting ready to close the store when Daniels pulled out a handgun, demanding money from the cash register, the report states.

At that time the victim backed away with his hand up when Daniels once again demanded the money, according to the report.

The victim stated that “his life was not worth the money,” and opened the register, officials said. Daniels took all the cash in the register, approximately $1,800, when she went outside and headed to her vehicle, the report states.

The victim told officials that she got into her vehicle and drove away, but he was unable to read the license plate number because she had it covered.

On Sept. 10, Myrtle Beach police responded to an armed robbery call at the Ocean Dunes Resort, according to a police report.

Officers on scene said that a victim was in the office when she heard someone ring the bell. The report states that Daniels asked her for a room when the victim stated the costs of the rooms.

The report states that after a short conversation, Daniels pulled a pistol “out of nowhere,” and pointed it at the victim, demanding all the money from the register.

Officials said that Daniels grabbed all of the cash, about $400, then ran out of the front door.

When the extradition process has been completed, Daniels will be transported to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.