Lawsuit alleges marina manager used n-word, ran employee off road during Bikefest

A former worker for the Bucksport Plantation Marina and RV Resort is suing the marina and marina manager Jeffery Weeks, 57, of Conway, after Weeks allegedly forced the African American employee off the road, calling him a “f***ing n***er” during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest, according to the lawsuit.
Clarence Curtis Hendrix, the plaintiff in the suit, was working as a staff member during the “Get Out of Town Music Festival” at the marina during Memorial Day weekend, the lawsuit states.
In the early morning hours on May 28, Hendrix and another staff member were driving an intoxicated person back to their campsite in a golf cart when Weeks allegedly sped up behind the cart in a heavy-duty truck and did not slow down, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that Hendrix and the staff member attempted to evade the truck by hugging the shoulder of the road, but the cart was eventually forced off the road and into a ditch where it became lodged with two of it wheels in the air, throwing Hendrix off the cart.
Weeks allegedly brought the truck to a stop next to the cart, exited the truck, grabbed the keys from the cart and verbally assaulted Hendrix in the presence of the festival attendee, the lawsuit states. Weeks continued by allegedly asking “what Plaintiff was doing in ‘his campground’ and ordered him to leave the area,” despite the fact that Hendrix was wearing his staff shirt, according to the suit.
“On information and belief, Weeks defended his conduct to others by verbally accusing Plaintiff and his co-staff member of attempting to enter the area for the purpose of stealing,” the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit, Weeks then took off down the road with the keys to the golf cart.
Later that day, Hendrix was taken to the hospital by his wife after he allegedly woke up in pain, the lawsuit states. During that time Hendrix made a statement to police regarding the incident.
Due to his injuries, Hendrix allegedly had to miss work at his normal job at a handyman service until he was medically cleared, the lawsuit states.
Weeks was then arrested and charged him with second degree assault, according to the lawsuit.
Online records on the J. Reuben Long website show that Weeks was arrested by Horry County police on May 28 and released on May 29 on $5,000 bond.
Weeks is being accused of assault; negligence; intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage; defamation due to the witnesses present at the time of the alleged verbal assault; and negligent hiring, supervision and vicarious liability, the lawsuit states.
Hendrix is asking Weeks to pay all medical care and treatment needed due to the incident; all wages lost while Hendrix could not work due to medical treatment; compensatory damages; all attorney fees and costs; punitive damages for acts committed by Weeks and “any and all other legal and/or equitable relief that Plaintiff is entitled,” the lawsuit states.
Bucksport Plantation Marina and RV Resort is owned by the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
“Mr. Weeks is no longer associated with the marina operation,” CEO of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority Fred Richardson said.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
