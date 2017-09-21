Rhodes accuses Bethune campaign of ‘dirty trick’ poll in Myrtle Beach mayor race

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes is calling a telephone poll a “dirty political trick” by the campaign of Brenda Bethune, a businesswoman challenging him in this year’s municipal elections.
In a video released on Facebook Sunday, Rhodes claimed that he had gotten calls about “the negative attack on me that Brenda Bethune’s campaign is putting out as a poll.”
He told The Sun News on Wednesday that his wife had been called by the pollsters. He declined to comment further on the matter.
“I’ve already had my say and that’s it,” he said.
Bethune, who is the majority owner of Budweiser distributor Better Brands, Inc. and several other businesses, said a poll she is running does mention Rhodes’ record, but that it was not meant to sway the opinions of voters.
“There is not one question in my poll that any other candidate would not include, because it’s based on facts, and John knows this because it isn’t his first rodeo, because he’s done this before,” she said. “He knows how polls work. He knows what questions are asked.”
Bethune also argued that other candidates and groups are likely running polls. Five people, including Bethune and Rhodes, have filed for the mayoral race, and nine people have filed to fill three city council seats.
Rhodes also said in his video message that he and Bethune had agreed to avoid negative attacks on each other, which Bethune confirmed.
Le Fry, a consultant for Bethune’s campaign, said the poll is quizzing a sample of about 275 or 300 people and that it’s designed to help the campaign craft its message.
“It is a scientific, legitimate poll,” Fry said. “It is not to disseminate a message that is negative against Rhodes.”
Fry and Bethune both declined to discuss the specific questions in their poll.
Calls meant to sway public opinion under the guise of a poll are called “push polls.”
