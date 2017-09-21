Here’s when you can expect large surf and rip currents along the Strand from Maria

We can thank Tropical Storm Jose for possibly keeping Hurricane Maria out to sea, but we’re still expected to have strong rip currents and high waves as early as Friday, meteorologists say.
If Jose remains stationary off the coast of southeast New England for the next few days due to two high pressure systems, it should keep Maria away from the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“What’s kinda neat meteorologically and interesting, is that Jose is kind of maintaining that little weakness between them and so that’s probably why the models are really seeing where Maria is going to go, just going in that little weakness in the pressure field that Jose will leave behind,” said Mark Bacon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
An 11 a.m. update from the NHC says Maria is a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph.
Forecasters say the storm is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it moves over water, and then gradually weaken as it moves northward.
As Maria continues to move northwestward, the Grand Strand is expected to get strong rip currents beginning as early as Friday throughout the weekend, according to Bacon.
“We will stay out of the storm’s wind field,” he said. “The rip currents will be building in strength all week and through the weekend and the height of the breaking waves will build as well.”
Bacon says Maria’s track is not expected to change at this point.
“Sometimes the hurricane forecast has a lower element of confidence to it, but sometimes we feel pretty good about it, and I think this one kinda falls under the latter situation,” he said.
But if the track were to change, it would depend on Jose’s next move.
“If Jose rocketed out of there, that weakness wouldn’t be there and then we’d have to see how the two highs would fill in,” Bacon said. “That would certainly dictate where Maria would go.”
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
