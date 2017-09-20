Local

Amber Alert canceled after 3-month-old found safe

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 20, 2017 7:05 PM

The Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old infant has been canceled, after it was issued early Wednesday morning.

A release states that Cali Marie Cochran has been safely recovered, after she was allegedly taken by Rex Cochran and Heather Cochran.

The child abduction alert came from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, but officials in South Carolina asked the public to keep their eye out for the trio.

It is not clear at this time where the child was recovered.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family of slain women leave Federal Court

Family of slain women leave Federal Court 0:39

Family of slain women leave Federal Court
Police arrest man allegedly involved in double homicide 0:54

Police arrest man allegedly involved in double homicide

First look: Pawley's Island digs out ... again 1:00

First look: Pawley's Island digs out ... again

View More Video