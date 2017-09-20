Amber Alert canceled after 3-month-old found safe

The Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old infant has been canceled, after it was issued early Wednesday morning.
A release states that Cali Marie Cochran has been safely recovered, after she was allegedly taken by Rex Cochran and Heather Cochran.
The child abduction alert came from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, but officials in South Carolina asked the public to keep their eye out for the trio.
It is not clear at this time where the child was recovered.
