Man arrested for heroin, guns, 4 months after being released on crack cocaine charges

One male has been arrested by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit in connection to the distribution of heroin, according to a press release.
Clyde Christoper Smith, of Georgetown, was arrested on Monday and is being held on bond in the Georgetown County Detention Center for two counts of distribution of heroin; two counts of distribution of heroin within half a mile of a school or park; possession with the intent to distribute heroin; possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession of a sawed-off shotgun; possession of a defaced pistol and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within a half mile of a school or park, the release states.
Agents began investigating Smith after they received a tip that he was distributing heroin. Officials said that they made two controlled purchases of heroin from Smith when they obtained search warrants for him and his home, located on Winyah Street in Georgetown.
With help from the Georgetown Police Department, officials located Smith driving in Georgetown, when officers arrested Smith, bringing him back to his house, the release states.
At his home officials said they found quantities of heroin and crack, digital scales, packaging materials, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver with the serial number removed, a 7.65 millimeter pistol, ammunition and cash.
Smith was recently released in May on bond after being charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack near a school or park, the release states.
