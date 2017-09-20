One arrested in connection to the June death of a cab driver in Conway

Horry County police, U.S. Marshals and SLED arrested one man Wednesday in connection to the June 26 shooting of a cab driver, according to a police.

Marion Javon Campbell has been taken into custody after one man died in the shooting. Police have been searching for Campbell since late June, when the department posted his photo on Facebook accusing him in the killing.

An investigation lead police to find that 66-year-old Dennis Mantel, of Myrtle Beach, was shot in his taxi near the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Short Cut Road early Monday morning.

Officials said that Mantel died from a single gunshot wound at 6:45 a.m. at the Conway Medical Center.

Police arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. where medics initially began to treat Mantel for cardiac arrest, but soon noticed bleeding from his neck from the gunshot wound, a police report states.

Officers said they observed the front driver’s side window of the cab had been “broken out” and a “large amount of blood inside the vehicle, mainly on the driver’s side.”

A gun was not recovered at the scene, the report states.

The shooting, which happened along Juniper Bay Road in Conway, was the second death shooting of a taxi cab driver in the Conway area in less than a year.