$21 cost her a job, she said. Now she’s the boss of the Horry County treasury.

The S.C. State Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint against Angie Jones that accused her of waving a tax penalty for a family member while she served as an Horry County deputy treasurer last year.
Jones was running for the treasurer’s seat being vacated by Roddy Dickinson when the accusation arose, which she said forced her from her job as deputy just five days before the June 13 election.
Jones went on to win the election with 55 percent of the vote in a hotly contested race against Jonathan Hyman, who also worked in the treasurer’s office as a revenue collector.
Based on the evidence presented during their investigation, the ethics board said they could not find probably cause to indicate Jones had violated state ethics laws, said the dismissal order dated Sept. 9.
The tax penalty she allegedly waived for her brother, W.I. Jones IV, totaled $21.06. State law says that an economic benefit from wrongdoing must exceed $50.
The ethics commission voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint.
The commission said they interviewed two employees who recounted a conversation in which Jones asked one of them to waive the late tax penalty. The employee said she refused, the order of dismissal said.
“Neither employee had any firsthand knowledge that (Jones) or anyone on her behalf actually acted to waive the penalty, nor was documentation obtained in the investigation to definitively indicate that such action took place,” the ethics commission said.
The commission did not state who brought the complaint to their attention. Jones said she presumed the investigation was prompted by media reports during the election.
“They have to look into it whenever it’s a public official,” Jones said Wednesday. “I was fine with that, I wanted them to because I wanted to be vindicated.”
“The sad thing is I lost my job over that, I had to resign because of that,” Jones said. “It was a set-up from the get go.”
The allegations were first made just days before the election, prompting Jones to hold a press conference to deny the charges and announce that she was no longer employed by the treasurer’s office.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
