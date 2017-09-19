Smart-technology, tanning beds and covered patios all part of new student housing

Coastal Carolina University students will soon have another option when it comes to housing, thanks to a private contractor.
Bellamy Coastal, a 480-bed community, will consist of fully-furnished apartments that have private bedrooms and bathrooms, 60-inch flat screen televisions, study areas, on-site management and maintenance and WiFi.
The gated community will consist of a pool, sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, covered outdoor patios with televisions, washers and dryers, tanning beds, a clubhouse, fire pits and grills. Amazon Alexa, the voice-activated internet access, and smart-home technology will also be included.
Each resident will receive one parking space, as well as guest parking spots.
The $32 million project will be located at 300 Bellamy Ave., which is located near the science building on Allied Drive.
Initial construction for the site began in August, and completion is expected for the fall semester next year.
“We’ve been building private student housing since 2006, and every community improves on the previous ones,” Mallory & Evans Principal Brantley Basinger said in a release. “These new Bellamy communities will offer private off-campus student living as never experienced in these markets.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
