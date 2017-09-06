Pedestrian killed in North Myrtle Beach crash identified

A woman struck and killed by a car on U.S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach Saturday night has been identified as 62-year-old Mary Bonis.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says Bonis, who was staying in North Myrtle Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck near Martini at 1st Avenue South and U.S. 17 around 10:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a woman lying in the roadway with no pulse, according to Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.
Bonis died of injuries sustained in the wreck, Edge said.
The driver told officers he was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Pizza Hut, when he suddenly saw the woman in the roadway. He attempted to swerve to avoid hitting her, but could not, Dowling said.
Witnesses confirmed the driver’s statement and no signs of impairment were noticed during his interview with police. The driver will not be charged, Dowling said.
A memorial service is being planned to honor Bonis in the near future in North Myrtle Beach.
