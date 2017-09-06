State park managers monitoring OPCON levels, ready to follow them

The projected path of Hurricane Irma could affect operations at both state parks on the Grand Strand: Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach.
Dawn Dawson-House, director of corporate communications for S.C. State Parks, based in Columbia, said early Wednesday afternoon that the park system “has its own protocol and process” in preparing for such a storm.
Also, the state parks system follows the operation condition status as issued by county emergency managers, in this case, for Horry and Georgetown counties, respectively.
Dawson-House cited, for instance, Horry County, already being in a Level 4 OPCON as of late Wednesday morning.
If OPCON levels move on in severity to 3, 2 or 1, by emergency management teams in both affected counties, “then we follow what they say,” Dawson-House said.
She also said that with visitors in both parks, including vacationers in campgrounds, “we will plan and respond accordingly” for steps toward ensuring everyone’s safety.
She said each state park has a different process in actions to take “in the inevitability of a hurricane,” such as what to do with administration; where to keep, move and store vehicles; how to get people out of the park; and notifying people with campground reservations for upcoming weeks.
“All of that is taken into consideration,” Dawson-House said, also citing the S.C. state of emergency declared earlier today.
For more details, check with each site, open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily at this time of year:
▪ Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, along south city line, across from Seagate Village. 843-238-5325, 843-238-0874 for nature center, or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens. 843-237-4440, 843-235-8755 for programs, or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
