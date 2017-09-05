New development approved for Legends neighborhood despite opposition

New development in the Legends neighborhood is headed for approval by the Horry County Council despite objections from some in the community.
Several residents voiced objections during the council’s public hearing Tuesday night to the additional traffic it would bring to an already congested road, and questioned whether the current stormwater system could handle hundreds of new housing units.
However, the council voted 11 to 1 to allow zoning changes for the development, with Councilman Harold Worley as the lone councilman against it.
“I won’t be voting for any subdivision that floods, period,” Worley said.
Residents said they were unable to get out of the neighborhood for five days because it had more than three feet of water over the road after the record rainstorm in 2015.
Legends Drive is the only road that leads into and out of the neighborhood, connecting with U.S. 501.
“Even if it’s a 100 year storm, it’s inadequate,” one resident said of the stormwater system.
Mike Wooten, engineer for the Legends’ developer, defended the project’s stormwater system as one of the best in the state and said it met all county codes.
“To stop development because 20 inches of rain will cause a freak occurrence is not something anyone wants to happen,” Wooten said.
Developers did scale back plans for housing that would face the Carolina Lakes area, agreeing to build 54 single family houses rather than 120 town homes.
“I think it really adds character to the neighborhood,” Councilman Johnny Vaught said of the adjustment.
Residents said they would be willing to work with the developer on the creation of a special tax district to fix the road, but only if the developer kicked in a significant portion of the funding.
The developer is asking the county to amend the current plan to allow for fewer housing units in areas outside of conservation zones, a move that was already approved by the planning commission.
The council will vote on the third and final reading at their next meeting later this month.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
