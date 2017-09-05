Local

Officials called to possible meth lab in Murrells Inlet

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 05, 2017 7:41 PM

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit responded to a possible meth lab in Murrells Inlet Tuesday evening, according to Dean Bishop, deputy commander with the unit.

“We have no indication if there was a meth lab,” Don Tempalsky, deputy commander with the unit, said. “We found some methamphetamine paraphernalia. There’s no indication there was a lab.”

Bishop said that there are remnants that there is a lab leftover, but nobody is under arrest at this time.

SLED will investigate the incident.

It is unclear at this time exactly where in Murrells Inlet the incident took place.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

