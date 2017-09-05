Tenants announced for new Beach Club at former site of Banditos

Construction for the Beach Club, located at the former site of Banditos along the boardwalk, is set to begin after plans for three-story building were finally approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board mid-May.
Tenants already planned for the site include Tin Roof, “A Live Music Joint,” based out of Nashville, BurgerFi, a national chain and Papa’s Raw Bar, based out of Florida, offering a ‘Bahamian flair,’ according to a release from CPC Oceanfront, LLC, developers of the site.
Tin Roof will be located on the third floor of the complex, and Papa’s Raw Bar will be located on a second floor rooftop patio overlooking Ocean Blvd.
The ground floor of the complex will host a retail store that sells ‘light’ groceries and beach essentials. Developers of the site are hopeful that a national coffee franchise will lease a spot in the complex in the coming weeks, according to the release.
“We are very excited to implement this new concept in beachside entertainment,” Brian Macho, developer, said in the release. “A project of this scope offers hundreds of new jobs for the community in addition to providing a unique, exciting venue where tourists and locals can celebrate the oceanfront lifestyle.”
Plans for the site show the 55,000-square-foot building with outdoor seating areas, glass walls and a contemporary look.
“We wanted to design a building that offered something for everyone in a convenient, walkable location,” Patrick Marino, partner in the development, said in the release. “People are in Myrtle Beach to enjoy the beach, and this building was designed to provide great food, entertainment and shopping in a location that maximizes our greatest local asset - a beautiful beach.”
The complex is located at 1410 North Ocean Blvd., and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held within the next couple of weeks. A projected opening date is April 2018.
Developers are still looking for tenants for the Beach Club. Those interested in leasing spaces can contact the Atwater Group at 312-332-0690.
