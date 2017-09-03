Myasthenia gravis support group extends awareness on Grand Strand

The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America’s Myrtle Beach-area monthly support group, talking about the challenges in coping with grave muscular weakness, meets 1-3 p.m. on the second Saturday – including Sept. 9 – in the Lakeside Crossing development’s community room, 140 Lakeside Crossing Drive, Conway, off Myrtle Ridge Drive, just west of U.S. 501. The group is one of only two in South Carolina, the other convening in Mount Pleasant. Reach the local facilitator, Beverly Watrous, at 843-504-8063, or email beverly-w@live.com, and contact the foundation, based in New York, at 800-541-5454 or www.myasthenia.org. Courtesy photo