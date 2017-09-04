Missing swimmer pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway identified

The missing swimmer who’s body was pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday was identified by the coroner Monday afternoon.
David Escobar, Jr., 46, originally from California, was swimming in the waterway Friday morning, when he was seen in distress by a couple who was sailing, according to a release from Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.
State and local officials reponded with boats and divers Friday to search for the man south of the Highway 501 bridge.
Due to thunderstorms, the search was called off Friday around 3:30 p.m. Crews began the search again early Saturday morning and found the body.
