Multiple crews on scene of vehicle that crashed into Waccamaw River

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a vehicle that crashed into the Waccamaw River from U.S. 501 near Conway, Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue public information officer, said.
A tweet from the department states active rescues are being performed at this time.
@hcfirerescue on scene at 700 HWY 501 at Waccamaw. Vehicle off of bridge into water. Active rescues at this time. Boat Resources en route— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 4, 2017
Multiple units are responding to the scene including boat resources.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the wreck does have injuries, but it is unclear at this time if anyone is trapped in the vehicle.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
