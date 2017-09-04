Local

Multiple crews on scene of vehicle that crashed into Waccamaw River

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 04, 2017 11:13 AM

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a vehicle that crashed into the Waccamaw River from U.S. 501 near Conway, Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue public information officer, said.

A tweet from the department states active rescues are being performed at this time.

Multiple units are responding to the scene including boat resources.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the wreck does have injuries, but it is unclear at this time if anyone is trapped in the vehicle.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

