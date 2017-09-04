More Videos

Police release statement regarding officer involved shooting Sunday night

Police release statement regarding officer involved shooting Sunday night

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Grainger stacks fall from Lake Busbee perspective

Grainger stacks fall from Lake Busbee perspective

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday

CCU reacts to win over UMass

CCU reacts to win over UMass

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football

    Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm on Monday. The storm is still too far out for accurate prediction of where it will go. By midweek, it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles, likely to the northern edge, putting Antigua and Barbuda, Guadelope, and Dominica in its path, but forecasts could change before that.

Officials: Hurricane Irma’s track shifted, but Carolinas should remain wary

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 04, 2017 10:43 AM

The threat of Hurricane Irma hitting the Carolinas is decreasing, however, the National Weather Service says the storm still “bears watching.”

A considerable shift south has changed the path of the storm, but there is still a chance that the path could change and head toward the Carolinas, Mark Bacon, a forecaster with NWS, said.

“It’s a little too early to write it off,” Bacon said.

Hurricane Irma is “expected to be a catastrophic major hurricane wherever it makes landfall,” a releases from NWS states.

The storm is now about 473 miles from the Leeward Islands and remains a category three hurricane. Winds have increased to 120 mph.

The Carolinas will see some effects from the storm beginning Tuesday, with increased rip current threats and bigger waves.

Weather throughout this week will remain seasonable through midweek. A cold front will bring rain as well as a cool down around midweek.

While the threat is still unclear, NWS suggests that the east coast prepare for a hurricane by stocking up on food and water, gas, having cash, ensuring that there is medicine and first-aid kits available, and that extra batteries are stocked for radios.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

