Officials respond to working fire early Monday morning

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house trailer fire early Monday morning along Ole King Street in Conway, according to a tweet from the department.
@hcfirerescue house fire at 2450 OLE KING ST is under control. No injuries reported to occupants or FF's. Fire is under Investigation— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 4, 2017
The fire is under control and no injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.
The department is investigating the incident.
