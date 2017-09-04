Local

Officials respond to working fire early Monday morning

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 04, 2017 9:17 AM

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house trailer fire early Monday morning along Ole King Street in Conway, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire is under control and no injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

The department is investigating the incident.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

