Deputy fires shots at man with gun

A Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy shot five times at a suspect pointing a pistol at him early Saturday morning at the Vista View apartments in Bluffton, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release states.
No one was injured in the incident, according to Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner. He also said the officer was not put on leave and remains active.
Tanner said the Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation into the incident seems to show the deputy “did nothing wrong.”
“He did everything the way we expect him to do it,” Tanner said.
The unnamed deputy was patrolling the apartments about 1:40 a.m. when he observed two men sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, the release says. It says the deputy decided to investigate the situation further and activated his lights.
As the deputy exited his vehicle, one of the two men fled, the release says. The deputy chased the man around the back of the apartment complex.
“Upon reaching the back of the apartment building, the deputy encountered the male subject, who was lying on the ground in the prone position, pointing the pistol at him,” the release states. “Fearing for his safety, the deputy fired five shots from his duty pistol at the subject. The subject, not struck by any of the bullets, threw his pistol to the side and surrendered.”
The man, Davontae Grant, 18, of Bluffton, was arrested and charged with fleeing to evade arrest, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and pointing and presenting a firearm.
The pistol Grant allegedly was carrying was recovered, according to the release. It reportedly had one bullet in the chamber.
The second man left the scene while the deputy was pursuing Grant.
Grant was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case, the release states. Tanner said he would not release the name of the deputy until SLED has more time to investigate.
“Knowing this case might end up in a courtroom, I want to give SLED a few more days for clarity,” Tanner said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday that the agency’s last officer-involved shooting occurred in Dec. 9 at Tanger Outlets 2. In that case reports from the Sheriff’s Office showed that a deputy shot Akeem Jenkins after an officer became trapped in his car’s open driver’s side door and was dragged through a parking lot. Jenkins was released from Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah on Dec. 19.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
