After searching 247 hours for the missing fishermen, Coast Guard suspends its search

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday for the two fishermen who were reported missing off the coast of Oak Island, N.C. last week.
According to a Coast Guard press release, Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, N.C. left the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island around 11:30 a.m. August 27.
The spouse of one of the missing men contacted the Coast Guard after the men did not return home by dark, the press release says.
On September 1, the Coast Guard found the missing 22-foot Trophy Pro fishing boat they were last seen in floating in the water 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet.
The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the North and South Carolina coasts, but neither men have been located, the release says.
"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. "We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."
Anyone with information can call (843) 740-7050.
