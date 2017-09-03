More flooding expected as the Waccamaw River continues to rise

The Waccamaw River in the Conway area is expected to continue rising past the flood stage, which can cause minor flooding in yards and roads.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. issued a flood warning Sunday morning which is in effect until late Wednesday night.
A weather briefing says the river was standing at 11.37 feet at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to climb to 11.4 feet by midnight tonight.
The flood stage is 11 feet and the river will fall below that level by Wednesday evening, according to weather officials.
“Water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities,” officials said in the briefing. “Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.”
