Woman dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after she was hit by a car in North Myrtle Beach.
When police arrived near the area of 1st Avenue South and U.S. Highway 17 at 10:30 p.m., they found a woman lying in the roadway with no pulse, according to Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.
Dowling said when medics arrived, they determined the woman was dead.
The driver told officers he was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Pizza Hut, when he suddenly saw the woman in the roadway. He attempted to swerve to avoid hitting her, but could not, Dowling said.
Witnesses confirmed the driver’s statement, and no signs of impairment were noticed during his interview with police.
According to Dowling, the driver will not be charged.
The woman’s identity has not been released yet.
