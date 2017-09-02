Officials: Body recovered from Intracoastal Waterway

Myrtle Beach and Horry County are looking for a missing person along the Intracoastal Waterway near The Boathouse Waterway Bar and Grill.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Rescuers search for a missing swimmer in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Harrelson Boulevard/George Bishop Parkway bridge on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. By 3:30 p.m., the search was suspended as storms move in the area. Around 11 a.m. a sailboat was passing a man swimming near Waterside Drive. The swimmer was in distress and rescuers were called in to help. Horry County Fire Rescue was using sonar to locate the swimmer. Aiding in the search were Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the state Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Comments