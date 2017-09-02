Local

September 2, 2017 1:47 PM

Officials: Body recovered from Intracoastal Waterway

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

A body has been recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway, according to at tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The tweet states “Myrtle Beach PD and Dept. of Natural Resources have located the body of missing swimmer in the ICW.”

Officials resumed their search for the missing swimmer on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday morning officials received a 911 call from Tim Gorski, who lives on the waterway, who stated that he saw the man go under the water near the George Bishop Parkway bridge.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday crews had to stop the search due to thunderstorms. At 3:30 p.m. the search was called off for the day.

On Saturday morning crews deployed a dive rescue team along with boats from the Horry County and Myrtle Beach Police Departments.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Local