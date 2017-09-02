Relief efforts in Texas: Myrtle Beach crews send photos of aftermath from Hurricane Harvey

Myrtle Beach firefighters, working with the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, or SC-HART, in Texas, sent in photos of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, posted on Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.
The photos show flooded areas as well as airplanes and helicopters ready to complete rescue missions.
On Aug. 29 a Facebook post from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stated the Lt. Bob Horn, Capt. Ed Begovich and Capt. Kenneth Chapman, who are also members of SC-HART, were being sent to Texas.
Later that week another post stated that Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer, Assistant Chief Ian Maxwell and Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel would also aid in the relief efforts.
On August 30, 22 emergency responders from South Carolina were sent to Texas. SC-HART sent three teams of rescue swimmers, two flight crews and one ground crew.
“Each SC-HART crew consists of a UH-60 Black Hawk Army helicopter with four soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard and will be partnered with rescue swimmers from State Fire’s Emergency Response Task Force that consists of firefighters from fire departments throughout the state,” a release from Governor Henry McMaster states.
SC-HART is a collaborative effort between State Fire’s Emergency Response Task Force, a division of the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Emergency Management Division and South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation Units, according to the release.
