September 2, 2017 11:09 AM

Body pulled from Intracoastal Waterway

By Megan Tomasic

A body has been recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway, according to at tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The tweet states “Myrtle Beach PD and Dept. of Natural Resources have located the body of missing swimmer in the ICW.”

Emergency officials resumed their search for a missing swimmer in the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews began the search Friday morning after a 911 call reported a man going under around the George Bishop Parkway bridge shortly after 11 a.m.

Tim Gorski, who lives on the waterway, said he saw the man go under water when he called 911.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and Myrtle Beach police all assisted in the search.

Around 3 p.m. crews had to leave the water due to thunderstorms rolling into the area. By 3:30 p.m. the search was called off.

A dive rescue team along with boats from the Horry County Police Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department were on the water Saturday morning for the swimmer.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

