September 2, 2017 10:09 AM

Carolinas based surf shop opening new location in North Myrtle Beach

By Megan Tomasic

Tsunami Surf Shop is expanding along the Grand Strand, with a new ‘mega’ store in North Myrtle Beach.

“It’s larger than the other Tsunamis’,” Kelli Baker, administrative assistant at the company, said. “More stock, more variety.”

The store, located at 1238 U.S. 17 South, does not yet have an opening date, but acts as the ninth location across the Grand Strand.

Other beachwear stores have been built this summer, including Fins Beach and Surf Shop, located at 76th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

“We’re a combination of surf shop and beach wear,” said owner Ari Orr. “We try to bring a better shopping experience, more relaxed and better quality.”

As for other Tsunami Surf Shops in the area, Baker said that she is not sure of any in the works yet but “I’m sure that there will be talks of more to come.”

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

