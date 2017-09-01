Grand Strand Newsmakers

Tidelands Health holds a “Stuff the Bus” campaign each year to collect school supplies for underprivileged children. This year, with strong support from the health system’s employee partners, Tidelands Health delivered two pickup trucks’ worth of supplies to help students in four local schools. The pharmacy at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital was one of the biggest donors to this year's campaign. In this photo, Darrell Willm, pharmacy director, and Kelly Edwards, assistant director, have some fun "driving" supplies collected by the department. Employee partners in at least 10 different Tidelands Health departments donated toward this year's "Stuff the Bus" campaign.