Grand Strand Newsmakers

South Strand
GEORGETOWN
‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign loads two pick-up trucks
Central Strand
CONWAY
Cheney named executive director of alumni relations at CCU
Julie Cheney, a 10-year veteran of the University of Georgia Office of Alumni Relations, has been named executive director of alumni relations at Coastal Carolina University. She replaces Jean Ann Brakefield, who has accepted a fundraising position within CCU’s Office for Philanthropy and is responsible for the TEAL 1000 and faculty/staff giving initiatives.
Cheney is responsible for all functions of CCU’s Office of Alumni Relations, which include cultivating relationships with alumni; leading the alumni association and its activities; planning on- and off-campus alumni events; and developing the student alumni ambassador club.
“Julie is an outstanding addition to the Coastal Carolina University family,” said Mark Roach, vice president for philanthropy. “With her positive energy and extensive experience at the University of Georgia, I am confident that she will make meaningful and lasting relationships with Coastal’s alumni of all ages and take our alumni initiatives to the next level.”
While at Georgia, Cheney held positions of increasing responsibility and finished her tenure as senior director of alumni operations. Among her accomplishments were establishing a strategic plan while working closely with the alumni association’s board of directors; leading signature events such as 40 Under 40 and Freshman Welcome; and establishing a student engagement program.
“It is an honor to serve Coastal Carolina University as its executive director of alumni relations,” Cheney said. “This is a transformational time for CCU, and it’s clear this is an institution on the rise. I look forward to working with colleagues on campus, alumni here and across the country, and community partners to advance the Coastal mission.”
Cheney’s background also includes serving as community income manager with the American Cancer Society in Athens, Ga.; coordinator of membership services with the University of North Carolina General Alumni Association; and membership assistant with the University of Georgia Alumni Association.
A native of Athens, Ga., Cheney attended the University of Georgia, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a Master of Education. She has also completed Ph.D. coursework in human resource and organizational development at Georgia. Cheney is a member of Council for Advancement and Support of Education and is a frequent presenter at the organizations’ conferences.
Her husband, Jim Cheney, is a nationally certified massage therapist, who will be relocating his business to Myrtle Beach. The two were married 15 years ago in Myrtle Beach and look forward to calling the Grand Strand home.
HORRY COUNTY
School Enrollment for The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee
Early Bird enrollment is from August 22 through October 16 and Standard enrollment is from October 17 through December 15 for all elementary and middle schools in Horry and Georgetown Counties for The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee.
The winner of the regional bee will represent the area in the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in the Washington, DC area. The Sun News provides hotel, travel and miscellaneous expenses for the speller and a chaperone.
The 2018 Regional Spelling Bee will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 10, 2018 at the St. James High School Auditorium. Schools should go to spellingbee.com to register. For additional information or questions, please contact Kimberly Gary at (843) 626-0355 or kgary@thesunnews.com.
North Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
North Myrtle Beach Fire battalion Chief Mike Davis deploys to Texas as part of type 3 incident management team
North Myrtle Beach Fire Battalion Chief Mike Davis (corrected photo) is headed to Texas as part of a Type 3 incident management team. He will leave from Florence, SC at noon today and will be deployed for 14 to 19 days.
When Mike's team is assembled, they will find out where they are going in Texas and the exact nature of their mission, and we will share that with you.
A Type 3 incident management team is a multi-agency/multi-jurisdictional team used for extended incidents. It is formed and managed at the local, state or tribal level and includes a designated team of trained personnel from different departments, organizations, agencies and jurisdictions.
Several days ago North Myrtle Beach Firefighter/EMT Thomas Brady deployed to Houston, Texas and is working as part of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.
CALABASH, N.C.
Veterans attend squadron breakfast
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 503, located at the American Legion Post in Calabash, sponsored pancake breakfast at the Legion Post.
Veterans from Summit Place in Little River were in attendance. Members from the Sons, Legion, Auxiliary, Legion Riders, and others from the community were also in attendance. Squadron Commander John Manning said that having this great attendance makes the pancake breakfast worth while, especially with the veterans. The next breakfast with the veterans will be Oct. 29 at the post.
