One arrested after man beat with hammer, robbed

A third arrest has been made in connection to a stolen truck from Georgetown County, according to a release from the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office.
Dallas Ashley Thomas, 37, of Hemingway, S.C. is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny, the report states.
Hannah Danielle Graham, 18, of Galivants Ferry and Natalie N. Smith, 28, of Aynor were also arrested in reference to the incident. Graham is charged with accessory after the fact.
Officials responded to an armed robbery call on Aug. 29, where a victim had been struck in the back of his head with a hammer and robbed. Thomas and Graham also allegedly stole the man’s truck.
On Aug. 31 Horry County police identified the stolen vehicle near Joyner Swamp and Nichols Highway in Galivants Ferry when they initiated a felony traffic stop. Thomas exited the vehicle where he was met by police. Police attempted to detain him when he ran, leading to a chase.
Thomas was able to slip between two barbwire fences when police lost site of him, prompting a manhunt. The Horry County Police Dog Team was brought on-scene, but they were unable to locate Thomas.
The stolen vehicle was towed from the scene, and Georgetown County police were notified of the arrests.
Records show that Thomas was previously arrested in 2016 and charged with financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud, value greater than $500 in a six month period; giving false information to officials; resisting arrest and failure to appear.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
