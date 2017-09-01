Graphic from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Graphic from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

Local

Roads, yards, boat landings could flood as Waccamaw River overflows

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

September 01, 2017 11:00 AM

The Waccamaw River in the Conway area is expected to climb into minor flood stage this weekend, and some areas near its banks could .

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. issued a flood warning Friday morning stating the river was standing at 10.95 feet and would likely reach minor flood stage at 11 feet by Friday afternoon and keep rising.

The river could be close to 11.1 feet by Saturday night, according to weather authorities.

“Water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City 2:10

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City
Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case 2:25

Moorer found guilty by jury in obstruction of justice case
Former shipping container to house homeless veterans 2:05

Former shipping container to house homeless veterans

View More Video