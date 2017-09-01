Roads, yards, boat landings could flood as Waccamaw River overflows

The Waccamaw River in the Conway area is expected to climb into minor flood stage this weekend, and some areas near its banks could .
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. issued a flood warning Friday morning stating the river was standing at 10.95 feet and would likely reach minor flood stage at 11 feet by Friday afternoon and keep rising.
The river could be close to 11.1 feet by Saturday night, according to weather authorities.
“Water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.”
