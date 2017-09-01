Strong storms on tap Friday. But what does Labor Day Weekend look like?

Friday afternoon could be a stormy one for the Grand Strand, and tornadoes could potentially form, according to weather authorities.
Forecasters say there’s a risk severe thunderstorms could roll through the inland area mid-to-late afternoon, then head to the coast by the evening, according to an early morning update from Tim Armstrong, meteorologist and climate program leader with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening over northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/VhDuCA17v5— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 1, 2017
The storms are brewing as a front stalls over southern North Carolina, and weather authorities say there’s potential for isolated tornadoes, which could most likely form in South Carolina's Pee Dee Region and the inland portion of North Carolina's Cape Fear area where the front is situated.
While the storms could continue into Saturday, the rest of the holiday weekend will likely be sunny thanks to a high pressure system bringing in dryer weather.
On Saturday, there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms for the Myrtle Beach area, mainly in the afternoon. There’s also a 30 percent chance showers could soak the area Saturday night, according to the weather service.
But by Sunday, all the rain and thunderstorms will likely stop plaguing Labor Day Weekend, and a sunny day with a high near 86 is anticipated. Monday looks similar with sunshine and a high of 87 projected for the Myrtle Beach area.
Another chance of rain doesn’t develop until Tuesday evening, according to the forecast.
