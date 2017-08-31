Guns, money and drugs are recovered from residence, restaurant of local business owner

A local restaurant owner was arrested Wednesday afternoon after officials from the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit found drugs, guns and money at the man’s residence and business.
Kendrick Lorenz Chestnut, owner of 501 International Grill in Myrtle Beach, along with his wife Kathy Chestnut were arrested after officials found 250 grams of cocaine, 14.8 grams of heroin, marijuana, about $10,000 in cash, three handguns and an assault rifle, Dean Bishop, deputy commander at the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, said.
“We’ve been investigating that target, Mr. Kendrick Chestnut for awhile now, and yesterday the case came to fruition,” Bishop said. “We had bought drugs from him in the past. We executed a search warrant on his restaurant and his residence.”
Kendrick Chestnut is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams but less than 100 grams; trafficking cocaine over 200 grams; two counts of trafficking heroin more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams; simple possession of marijuana, less than an ounce; possession with intent to distribute heroin; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to Bishop, Kendrick Chestnut is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime because he had firearms and over 100 grams of cocaine at his residence.
Kathy Bethea Chestnut is charged with trafficking cocaine, more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams, first offense. Her bond is set at $10,000.
At this time there are no money laundering charges in connection with the restaurant.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
