Police detail minute-by-minute response to fatal CresCom bank robbery

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, Brandon Council allegedly shot and killed Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen, 36, of Green Sea and Donna Major, 59, of Conway during a bank robbery inside the Conway CresCom bank branch.
Newly released documents received from the Horry County government give a timeline of how officials responded to the CresCom bank robbery and murder, once the panic alarm was pushed at 1:16 p.m. that day. Police were first alerted when a representative from the bank’s security company, Security Central, reported the alarm to Horry County dispatch.
During the call, Horry County dispatch confirmed that the company’s representative had not made contact with anyone inside the bank.
Conway police were on scene in one minute and 40 seconds.
Shortly after the first unit arrived, a second unit arrived at 1:23 p.m. After that, police continued to arrive, with a total of seven units on scene by 1:54 p.m.
At 1:31 p.m., officials canceled the medic call. At 2:05 p.m. the coroner was called.
By 2:06 p.m. it was confirmed that the coroner was on the way to the scene.
A county wide description of the vehicle, a white Chrysler 200, that alleged shooter Brandon Council was driving was sent out at 2:07 p.m., specifically in the areas of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside. South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to assist with the search shortly after.
At 2:13 p.m. the description of the vehicle was updated to include a “Salt Life” sticker on the back of the vehicle and tinted windows.
Court documents released days after the shooting revealed what occurred inside the bank during this time.
According to the documents, Council entered the bank shortly after 1:10 p.m., had a brief conversation with one of the tellers, pulled a gun on her and shot her multiple times.
After that, Council jumped over the counter where he allegedly finds another female teller hiding under a desk.
Video surveillance allegedly shows him shooting the woman multiple times.
Council then left the scene in one of the victim’s vehicles, police said.
Council was arrested on Aug. 23 in Greenville, N.C., officials said, and is facing numerous charges, including two counts of murder.
Local media reported that police pulled Council over in Greenville, N.C. and he tried to run away but was quickly caught.
Council was also wanted for felony common law robbery after a bank robbery at the BB&T branch at 1604 S. Tarboro St. in Wilson on August 10. No injuries were reported during that robbery.
Council is expected to return to South Carolina to face charges in connection to the robbery and murder, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
