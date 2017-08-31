Two arrested, one on the run after manhunt in Galivants Ferry Wednesday night

Horry County police arrested two people and are still searching for one after officials identified a stolen Dodge Ram out of Georgetown County, a police report states.
According to the report, police identified the stolen vehicle near Joyner Swamp and Nichols Highway in Galivants Ferry, when they initiated a felony traffic stop. One man quickly exited the passenger door where he was met by police. Police attempted to detain the man when he began to flee on foot, leading to a chase.
The man was able to slip between two barbwire fences when police lost site of him. Officials said that a perimeter was set up and they began to track footprints. The Horry County Police Dog Team was brought on-scene, but the team was unable to locate the man.
The report did not state the man’s name, but it does say that he is a 37-year-old man from Hemmingway.
Two females who were also in the truck were placed under arrest.
Hannah Graham, 18, of Galivants Ferry and Natalie N. Smith, 28, of Aynor were arrested in reference to stolen goods.
Graham is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle under $2,000. No bail has been set. Smith is charged with forgery, receiving stolen goods under $2,000 and failure to appear. No bail has been set.
Smith was previously charged in 2016 with possession of LSD and cocaine, first offense. Her bail was set at $2,500, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.
The stolen vehicle was towed from the scene, and Georgetown County police were notified of the arrests.
